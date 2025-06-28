460 more homes planned for Shrewsbury housing estate

A 460-home addition to the Weir Hill development in Shrewsbury is being proposed by developers Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes.

The developers said the additional homes would be a "natural extension of Shrewsbury", located just north of Picton Drive and Keevil Close, between the River Severn and a railway line.

Now the first stage in a lengthy planning process has begun, with the submission this week of a screening opinion request for the site - which will precede an outline planning application.

According to the developers, the project will "build on the success of earlier phases that delivered around 600 homes and a riverside country park", and include a mix of homes with a "significant proportion of affordable housing".

The planning process is under way for an additional 460 homes on land to the east of Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

A spokesperson from Taylor Wimpey said: “We’re proud to be continuing our work at Weir Hill with a proposal that not only delivers much-needed homes but also enhances the local environment. Our focus is on creating a neighbourhood that feels like a natural extension of Shrewsbury - thoughtfully designed, well-connected, and rooted in community.”

Plans also include over 11 hectares of green space, play areas and allotments, and contributions to local infrastructure incluidng schools and community facilities.

A spokesperson from Persimmon Homes added: “This next phase represents a significant opportunity to meet local housing needs while investing in green space, infrastructure, and biodiversity. We’re committed to working closely with residents and stakeholders to ensure the development reflects the priorities of the community.”

The developers are planning a public consultation before a formal planning application is submitted.