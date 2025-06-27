Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire visitor Dave Coombes with his MF135

Richard Wilks of Much Wenlock

Richard Bowler with his Nuffield

Derwyn Pugh on his grey fergie

Farmer and vintage tractor enthusiast Hefin Ellis had plotted a 33 mile route for the Meirionnydd Vintage Tractor Engine Club’s tractor run recently, starting from the Farmers Mart,

Dolgellau (by kind permission of Farmers Marts (R G Jones) Ltd.).

Tractors had come from all over Powys, Llangeitho, Ceredigion, Bettws Y Coed, Staffordshire, Shropshire joining with the local club members.

At 10-30, the convoy of tractors created a stir amongst the narrow streets of the dark grey stoned buildings of the market town is set beneath the shadow of Cader Idris.

Heading in a south westwardly direction, the tractors picked up the long walled lined lane climbing up towards Cader Idris, through ancient woodlands and passing the peaceful Llyn

Gwernan.

Emerging through the tree line on Ffordd Ddu road the procession continued on the freshly tar sprayed road until a left was made to take the unsurfaced 5 mile hill track towards the sheep folds where the tractors eventually

paused for lunch.

With the weather deteriorating with squally showers they descended down to the village of Llanegryn to cross the main A493 Tywyn to Dolgellau coast road at the staggered junction, going towards the coast taking in views over Broad Water across to Tywyn.

Curving around the rocky outcrop, passing the disused Tonfanau granite quarry and to pass the remains of the old army camp part of which is now used as a motorcycle road racing circuit. Now adjacent to the Cambrian coast railway the

tractors then headed inland to the village of Rhoslefain, where another staggered junction was taken crossing back over the A493 to climb up the sunken hedge line lane over Pant gwyn summit to drop down the the dry-stone lane into Llwyngwril.

Here the convoy had a much-needed stop at Hendre Hall and a chance for the open tractor drivers to dry off and warm up with a hot drink.

Now on the last part of the route, the tractors climbed up Morfa passing the standing stones taking in views over the Mawddach estuary and the long wooden viaduct of Cambrian Coast Railway and the town of Barmouth with its long sandy beach.

Winding their way passing the hill farms to make a left turn and retrace the Ffordd Ddu road and the broody Cader Idris range back down into Dolgellau.