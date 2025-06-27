Shropshire town launches guided walks following the sad death of its stalwart tour guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The late Bridgnorth Town Guide, Derek Crockson had an incredible knowledge of Bridgnorth history and used to give guided walks of the town, starting from the library.

The Civic Society tour guides

He died earlier this year, but fortunately, he published a book of three of his walks in June 2024.

Derek Crockson, pictured at his book launch in June 2024

The book is available to purchase from the library.

Bridgnorth Civic Society has now stepped in to take guided walks based on Derek’s work.

The walks start from the library at 2pm every Saturday, between June and September, and last about 60-90 minutes.

Bookings can be made through the library on 01746 763358, or in person.

A spokesperson said: "It is hoped that through this partnership, we can celebrate Derek’s work and legacy, whilst enabling residents, and visitors to learn new things about our lovely town."

The Civic Society is also available to take organised groups at other times. Please enquire with the library on Listley Street.