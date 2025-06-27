Police CCTV appeal after Telford shop thefts - including £600 worth of items taken from B&Q

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Police posted an appeal on social media, as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

Thieves have targeted a number of shops, including B&Q, Heron Foods and Morrisons.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

The first images with crime references 22/52675/25 and 22/52542/25, are from Morrisons in Lawley and Sainsbury’s on Forge Retail Park in Telford town centre.

Police say, on June 12 at around 5.45pm, a number of items were taken from Morrisons. On the same date, at around 6pm, more items were taken at Sainsbury's.

The second image, with crime reference number 22/29788/25, is from B&Q on Bridge Retail Park in Telford town centre.

Police say, on March 25 around 7.20pm, items worth £600 were taken from the store.

The third image, with crime reference number 22/45913/25, was taken from CCTV at Heron Foods in Wellington. Police say 'an item' was taken from the store on May 23 at around 2pm.

The final image, with crime reference number 22/53367/25, is from B&M in Telford town centre. Police say items worth £79 were taken on June 14 at around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."