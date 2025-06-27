Mr Chadwick secured the meeting following his questioning of the UK Government's Welsh Minister over the issue recently.

He was also able to secure invitations for Matthew Nicholls - Director at Hereford Market Auctioneers & Welsh representative of the Livestock Auctioneers Association and Simon Edwards - the Chairman of McCartneys to join the meeting with the Minister.

During the meeting, Mr Chadwick explained the situation facing local farmers up and down the Welsh border and the economic impact facing not only the farmers themselves but also local livestock markets in towns such as Knighton, Talgarth, Builth Wells, Hereford and Welshpool.

Both Matthew Nicholls and Simon Edwards were able to explain directly to the Minister the scale of the threat faced by local farmers and livestock markets as a result of the de-facto hard border that has been enforced for sheep travelling between England and Wales.

Since June 20, all sheep and goats will need to test negative for the bluetongue virus before being transported from England into Wales, even if they have been vaccinated against Bluetongue.

Farmers will be forced to fork out up to £70 per test for sheep crossing the border. This is despite the virus being carried by midges, there being no visible border between England and Wales and hundreds of farms operating across both sides of the border.

The Liberal Democrats have been repeatedly raising the stating that the testing regime is not financially or logistically viable for farmers and calling for the governments in Cardiff Bay and Downing Street to work closely together.

Over the last two weeks, Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick has questioned ministers twice on the issue, as has his Lib Dem colleague from North Shropshire Helen Morgan MP and the Liberal Democrats’ Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Marie Goldman MP.

Lib Dem Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds has also questioned the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies, directly in the Senedd on the issue.

Following the meeting, Under-Secretary of State for Wales Dame Nia Griffith stated that she will take away what has been put to her and seek to work with the Welsh Government to find a positive outcome.

Mr Chadwick said: “I’m very grateful to the Minister for making the time to meet with myself and representatives of the local livestock markets to discuss the issues being faced by the sector as a result of the Welsh Government’s response to Bluetongue.

“The Liberal Democrats have been repeatedly highlighting how the current system is completely unworkable and not financially viable for local farmers, especially as we approach breeding season at the end of summer.

“The Welsh Government must focus on vaccination and do away with the impractical testing scheme.

“I will continue to ensure I engage with both Welsh and UK Government ministers to make this case and update local farmers on any progress.”

Meanwhile, the Welsh Conservatives have created a petition to demand the Welsh Government align with England’s policy and support our farmers.

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Samuel Kurtz MS, said: “Labour’s bluetongue policy is out of touch with farming reality and is neither proportionate nor pragmatic. It also seemingly fails to consider the disease is spread by midges rather than from livestock-to-livestock.

“The truth is the Welsh Government have been sat on their hands when they should have been actively encouraging livestock farmers to vaccinate. Had they done that, then these livestock movement restrictions wouldn’t have been necessary.

“The Welsh Conservatives are calling on the Welsh Government to urgently reconsider its stance and align with England’s restricted zone and actively increase livestock vaccinations.

“If farmers want their voices heard on this important issue, please sign the petition and urge the Labour Welsh Government to reconsider their damaging policy.”

The petition can be reached at https://www.whatwelshlaboursaid.com/