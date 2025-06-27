Man died after being struck by train in Telford, inquest told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

During an inquest held at Guildhall in Shrewsbury on Thursday (June 26), Shropshire's deputy coroner Heath Westerman detailed the circumstances of the tragic death of Rohan Jan De Freitas.

Mr De Freitas, who was 65 and from Telford, died on December 5 last year.

Mr Westerman read a statement from a West Midlands Railways train driver who was on the 10.58am service from Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury that day.

He told how he had left Oakengates railway station at 11.28am and was approaching the Wombridge crossing.

The statement told how he noted the signal was green and he had sounded his horn.

Mr De Freitas was struck by the train and died instantly.

Mr Westerman said that based on the evidence he was satisfied Mr De Freitas had intended to end his own life and recorded a conclusion of suicide.

If you have been affected by this article, you can call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit Samaritans.org.