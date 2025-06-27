'I am considering rebelling' - Shropshire Labour MP ahead of PM's U-turn on disabled benefits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speaking on Thursday evening (June 26), Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, said she had been "lobbying" the Government "hard" over the proposed changes to PIP (Personal Independence Payment), but was considering either abstaining or voting against next Tuesday's bill.

Some 126 Labour backbenchers had signed an amendment that would halt the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill in its tracks when it faces its first Commons hurdle on July 1.

While Mrs Buckley had not signed the amendment, she said she had been lobbying "behind the scenes" having previously abstained on two crunch votes.