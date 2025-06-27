Firefighters tackle blaze involving fly-tipped waste in farmer's field near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to land off Lilyhurst Road shortly before 10.40pm yesterday (Thursday, June 26).

One appliance from Wellington Fire Station attended the scene.

Reports from the fire service said approximately five by six metres of commercial waste, which had been fly-tipped in a farmer's field, was alight.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using an extended hose reel jet, drag rakes and beaters.

The fire was under control by 11.09pm.