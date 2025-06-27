Every private Shropshire garden open to the public this weekend for a nice family day out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

We have rounded up all of the open gardens in Shropshire to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.

Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.

Edge Villa

Edge Villa, near Shrewsbury. Photo: NGS

This two-acre garden is 400 ft high and boasts gorgeous views of the south Shropshire Hills.

It features a self-sufficient vegetable plot as well as a dewpond surrounded by purple elder, irises, candelabra primulas and dioramas.

A small Wendy house for visiting children with its own vegetable plot is a new addition to the garden.

What you need to know

Location: Edge, near Yockleton, SY5 9PY

Food and drinks: Home-made teas

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from 2pm to 5pm

1 Scotsmansfield

This terraced garden on the lower slopes of the Long Mynd has been renewed - and is now ready for plant-lovers and explorers to come take a look.

There is plenty to be explored here - including trees, fernery, lily pond, mixed borders, yew hedges, lavish roses.

And as with all places in Church Stretton, you can expect long views of wonderful woodland and stunning hills.

What you need to know

Location: Burway Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6DP

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake.

Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 5pm

Sambrook Manor

Sambrook Manor, near Newport. Photo: NGS

This garden around a stunning manor house near Newport features a wide range of herbaceous plants and plenty of roses.

There is an arboretum below the garden which boasts stunning views of the river - and has recently been expanded to include new trees.

Further, the waterfall and Japanese garden are now linked - a sight not to be missed.

What you need to know

Location: Sambrook, Shropshire, TF10 8AL

Food and drinks: Homemade teas

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from noon to 5pm

Riverside

Sue and Eric Harrison opened their garden called Riverside for the NGS. Photo: Steve Leath

This three-quarter acre garden in Market Drayton features hydrangeas, hostas, a woodland walk, hot garden and herbaceous borders with white garden with loggia.

There is also an old and large wisteria and a very old climbing rose.

What you need to know

Location: Berrisford Road, Market Drayton, TF9 1JH

Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children

Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from 2pm to 5pm

Llangedwyn Hall

This four-acre terraced garden at Llangedwyn, near Oswestry, overlooks Tanat Valley and features unusual herbaceous plants.

There is also a small water garden and a walled kitchen garden - and plenty to explore!

What you need to know