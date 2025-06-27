Every private Shropshire garden open to the public this weekend for a nice family day out
Take advantage of the warm weather - head into nature, Shropshire!
Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.
We have rounded up all of the open gardens in Shropshire to visit for a beautiful day out with friends and family - or even a solo trip.
Please visit the official National Garden Scheme website for more details about each garden, what to expect and how to get there.
Edge Villa
This two-acre garden is 400 ft high and boasts gorgeous views of the south Shropshire Hills.
It features a self-sufficient vegetable plot as well as a dewpond surrounded by purple elder, irises, candelabra primulas and dioramas.
A small Wendy house for visiting children with its own vegetable plot is a new addition to the garden.
What you need to know
Location: Edge, near Yockleton, SY5 9PY
Food and drinks: Home-made teas
Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children
Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from 2pm to 5pm
1 Scotsmansfield
This terraced garden on the lower slopes of the Long Mynd has been renewed - and is now ready for plant-lovers and explorers to come take a look.
There is plenty to be explored here - including trees, fernery, lily pond, mixed borders, yew hedges, lavish roses.
And as with all places in Church Stretton, you can expect long views of wonderful woodland and stunning hills.
What you need to know
Location: Burway Road, Church Stretton, SY6 6DP
Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake.
Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children
Opening times: Saturday, June 28, from 11am to 5pm
Sambrook Manor
This garden around a stunning manor house near Newport features a wide range of herbaceous plants and plenty of roses.
There is an arboretum below the garden which boasts stunning views of the river - and has recently been expanded to include new trees.
Further, the waterfall and Japanese garden are now linked - a sight not to be missed.
What you need to know
Location: Sambrook, Shropshire, TF10 8AL
Food and drinks: Homemade teas
Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children
Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from noon to 5pm
Riverside
This three-quarter acre garden in Market Drayton features hydrangeas, hostas, a woodland walk, hot garden and herbaceous borders with white garden with loggia.
There is also an old and large wisteria and a very old climbing rose.
What you need to know
Location: Berrisford Road, Market Drayton, TF9 1JH
Food and drinks: Tea, coffee and cake in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support
Admission fees: £5 per adult, free for children
Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from 2pm to 5pm
Llangedwyn Hall
This four-acre terraced garden at Llangedwyn, near Oswestry, overlooks Tanat Valley and features unusual herbaceous plants.
There is also a small water garden and a walled kitchen garden - and plenty to explore!
What you need to know
Location: Llangedwyn, SY10 9JW
Food and drinks: Home-made teas in aid of Llangedwyn Church
Admission fees: £6 per adult, free for children
Opening times: Sunday, June 29, from noon to 4pm