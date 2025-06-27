Couple complete more than 1,000 hours of volunteering at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John and Judi Anderson have been volunteering at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford for several years, and set themselves the goal of reaching 1,000 hours of volunteering between them before the end of 2024.

But not only did they meet their target, John and Judi went beyond it, having now volunteered for a combined total of more than 1,400 hours - and counting.

The couple are well-known faces at PRH and are often seen supporting the meet and greet team at the information desk. They also volunteer in other areas of the hospital including the discharge lounge and as patient companions.

In recognition of their dedication, the couple were awarded the Volunteer of the Year award at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) annual awards in 2023.

The couple continue to give their time and energy to patients and staff.

John said: "When we realised that we could pass 1,000 hours we made sure that we did not miss any shifts. We were determined to hit the milestone."

Wife Judi added: "We felt a sense of satisfaction that we had completed so many hours and hopefully we have made a difference to the patients and staff we have supported."

Both John and Judi are serial volunteers. John, who is in his 80s, has also given up his time for organisations including Samaritans, Citizens Advice, Telford Senior Citizens Forum and Rotary.

Meanwhile, Judi has been a volunteer at PRH for more than 25 years and has also supported Samaritans, Citizens Advice, and MIND.

Director of public participation at SaTH Julia Clarke expressed her and the hospital trust's gratitude for their volunteering efforts.

"We are thankful to all our volunteers who provide invaluable support to our patients," she said. "The dedication of John and Judi is so appreciated by our patients, visitors and everyone in the organisation as they are welcomed with a smiling face and helping hand.

"I would like to thank Judi and John and all of our amazing volunteers for their continued support."