"Children are the future of Church Stretton" - town council hold fundraising day for playground

Two years ago, Church Stretton Town Council completed the first phase of a project to replace old wooden play equipment that had reached the end of its life at Brooksbury Recreation Ground.

It followed a community consultation in 2022 during which residents requested bright, weatherproof equipment for all ages and abilities to create a place where families could enjoy time together.

Now the council is raising money towards the second phase, which will include items such as an inclusive roundabout, sensory panels and more pieces designed for toddlers.

The council has already secured a £20,000 grant from the National Lottery towards the project as well as a £1,000 donation from Church Stretton’s Santa Sleigh.

To help generate further cash towards the project, a fundraising day will take place at Richard Robinson Field and Russells Meadow on Saturday, July 5.

Councillor Nicola Carter said: “We completed the first phase, which cost £58,000 in 2023. The wooden play equipment had been there for more than 10 years and had fallen into disrepair.

“The second phase will cost £60,000 and enable children of all ages to play together.”

Some of the play equipment installed during the first phase

Among the equipment planned is a see-saw; a Viking swing with cradle seats perfect for toddlers; an inclusive roundabout, sensory panels, which assists children with cognitive development; and a multi-play platform.

The first phase has proven a huge hit with families, says Councillor Carter.

“The primary and secondary schools are nearby and it’s nice to see the children on the playground after school, running around and enjoying themselves,” she adds.

Providing equipment that is suitable for all ages and abilities, ensuring no one feels excluded, is very important to both the council and local residents.

“It’s really important that we look after everyone, not just a section of the community.

“Children are the future of Church Stretton and we want to keep them happy and active and we want to look after their mental wellbeing.

“They need somewhere they can play and run about that doesn’t cost the family money. We also have a lot of young carers so it’s somewhere for them to go when they need a break,” says Councillor Carter.

Simon Barber, chair of Church Stretton’s Santa Sleigh, said the group was delighted to make a donation.

“Santa Sleigh raises money through street collections in Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

“We typically raise £3,000- £5,000 each year and we like to give the money back to the areas where it was donated, particularly to young members of the community,” he explains.

All hands are on deck to organise the Brooksbury Fundraising Day on Saturday, July 5, which will run from 11am until 4pm and cater for all ages.

The council wants to raise £40,000

The event will feature a whole host of live entertainment, oil and traction engines, games for the family, and lots of stalls to browse.

There will also be a climbing wall, a funfair and a dog show as well as a craft tent. There will also be food and drink stalls and local bakers will be donating cakes for afternoon teas.

Fundraising buckets will be around on the day and there is also a JustGiving page.

“We hope lots of people will attend the event and help us to raise as much money as possible for Brooksbury,” says Councillor Carter.

To view the full programme or find out more about being a stallholder or volunteering, see www.churchstretton-tc.gov.uk/brooksbury-play-area-development-phase-2/

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/brooksbury