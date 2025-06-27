Cat rescued from engine compartment of car in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.25pm yesterday (Thursday, June 26) requesting assistance for an animal rescue at Long Meadow.

Three fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said one cat was stuck inside the engine compartment of a car.

Firefighters freed the cat using small tools.

Crews were finished at the scene by 6.38pm.