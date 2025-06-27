Bridgnorth rolls out the red carpet ahead of a visit from its two twin towns from France and Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Every three years, visitors from the Shropshire towns twins of Thiers in the Auvergne, France, and Schrobenhausen, Bavaria, Germany head to the market town.

Bridgnorth was twinned with Theirs in 1978 and with Schrobenhausen in 1992.

The last time the three town's got together in 2022, which coincided with the 30-year anniversary of Bridgnorth being twinned with Schrobenhausen

Since then the three towns have enjoyed close links with regular visits, but the triennial festival sees members from all three twinning associations get together every three years.

Fran Spicer from Bridgnorth Twinning Association said they have a packed weekend planned for their visitors.

She said when Thiers and Schrobenhausen host the event they slot in to well-established annual festivals, such as the Pamparina festival in Theirs and the Schrannenfest in in Schrobenhausen.

But Bridgnorth Twinning Association have to produce an interesting programme from scratch.

She said: "This weekend the association are so exited to be hosting our friends from Schrobenhausen and Thiers for the triennial festival.

“We have an amazing programme planned. We welcome our guests on Friday evening at Bridgnorth Rugby Club anyone is welcome to come and say hello from 7pm.

“Saturday we have brunch, again at the rugby club, with a bingo-style icebreaker and rounders for anyone who is feeling active.

“In the afternoon it will either be a trip to David Austin Roses or Royal Air Force Cosford or time at home with hosts.

“The evening will be spectacular!... a superb meal at the Rugby Club with the amazing Aaron Alvey entertaining, a short quiz by Mastermind finalist Ben Spicer and, we hope, much laughter and sharing of memories.

“Sunday starts with a trip up St Leonard's Church Tower and a whistle-stop town tour provided by the Bridgnorth Civic Society.

“The afternoon offers a visit to Dudmaston Estate NT with guided tours of the house or gardens. Our friends leave on Monday, probably feeling exhausted but happy to have shared many memories and to have made and re-kindled life-long friendships.”