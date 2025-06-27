Bridgnorth raises flag ahead of Armed Forces Day

On Saturday (June 27) members of the armed forces past and present will be celebrated up and down the country.

In Bridgnorth, Mayor David Cooper along with Reverend Suzan Williams from St Mary's church in the town raised the flag on Friday.

It comes as the leisure centre in the town is to offer free entry to service personnel and veterans on Armed Forces Day.

The flag on Friday

Halo Leisure is providing free use of the facilities at Severn Centre, Highley and Bridgnorth Leisure Centre this weekend; and at Craven Arms Community Centre on Thursday and Friday.

Shropshire Council is offering free use of the following all weekend: Much Wenlock Leisure Centre, Church Stretton Leisure Centre and Meole Brace Golf Course.

The ceremony

Councillor Gary Groves, Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion, said: “We welcome Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Halo providing free use of their leisure centres this weekend.

"The council is committed to supporting our military communities across the county and this is a fantastic offer for our serving personnel, veterans, and their families.”