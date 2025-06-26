Teen who has raised more than £40,000 for charity in memory of best friend invites residents to latest event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clara Powis, aged 17, has been fundraising for Hope House Children's Hospices since she was eight, and raised more than £41,500 so far.

The teenager from Ryton, near Shrewsbury, began fundraising for Hope House after losing her childhood best friend Maya, who was born with a life-threatening condition.

Maya received care at Hope House until she died in 2015, aged seven.

Since then, Clara has arranged numerous fundraising events including classic car/vehicle convoys, comedy nights, charity balls, head shaves and more to raise funds for the charity.

Clara Powis, 17, is inviting residents to her latest fundraising event on Saturday

And she has recently spent time organising a 'Summer Fete-ival' bonanza event, which will take place at Ryton Village Hall this Saturday (June 28).

Starting at 3pm, the event will feature live music from the start until 11.30pm, as well as food trucks, a bar, stalls from local businesses, and more.

Other attractions on the fun-filled day will be a tug of war, silent auction, raffle, classic vehicle display, and dog show.

Residents are being encouraged to bring camping chairs, shop, eat, drink and enjoy the music.

Anyone who would like to display their classic or vintage vehicle is being asked to arrive by 2.30pm, and the driver will be provided free entry.

The dog show will feature prizes for 'puppy love', top rescue, best fancy dress, junior handler, and 'golden oldie'. Rosettes will be awarded to the top three dogs in each category.

Entry for the Summer Fete-ival costs £10. Under-16s can attend for free.