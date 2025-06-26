Shrewsbury charity shop closes down as it faces an 'urgent' funding shortfall amid rising costs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury Ark said it had made the "difficult decision" to close its shop in Shrewsbury after more than a decade of trading.

Despite the efforts of staff and volunteers, as well as a recent increase in sales following a renovation, the homeless charity stated that the shop is no longer financially sustainable.

The Shrewsbury Ark said factors such as rising rent, National Insurance contributions (NICs), and a "shift" towards online resale platforms such as Vinted and eBay have made it "increasingly difficult" for small, independent charity shops to compete.

Furthermore, the charity said it has also seen a decline in financial donations with supporters "facing their own challenges" due to the cost of living crisis.

The shop's closure will not affect The Shrewsbury Ark's work in the region. Its day centre that provides support and help for people experiencing homelessness and crisis across Shropshire will continue to operate as normal.

The Shrewsbury Ark has announced the closure of its charity shop in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google.

The charity said it remains committed to providing food, warmth, support, and a "path towards long-term stability" for the vulnerable adults who rely on its services.

However, The Shrewsbury Ark said it faces an "urgent" funding shortfall of £30,000 per month to maintain current levels of support and is appealing to residents for help.

Shropshire residents are being asked to consider setting up regular monthly donations or becoming a Friend of The Ark, to help the charity deliver the vital services it does.

Speaking on the shop's closure, charity director Anton Goodwin said: "It’s with real sadness that we announce the closure of The Shrewsbury Ark charity shop. Sadly, rising high street costs have made it no longer viable.

"We’re incredibly thankful to our dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters who kept it running with such care.

"The Ark will continue to support the growing number of homeless and vulnerable people in Shropshire through our day centre and frontline services.

"If you'd like to help, please consider becoming a Friend of The Ark. Even £3 a month makes a real difference - visit our website to set up a direct debit."