Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

John Rumbold had previously denied one charge of harassment, after it was alleged he rang his girlfriend repeatedly after she blocked his number, attended at her address and sent her unwanted gifts between September 25 and October 13 2024.

The 42 year old of Trefonen Avenue appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday and changed his plea to guilty on a basis.

The basis of plea was that he accepted calling her on a number of occasions and that the calls were unwanted but he denied calling her from an unknown number, he accepted being near her home address but he said he had other reasons for being there.

In relation to a message to her mother saying he would damage the car, he said he paid for the car and he was on the insurance.

He also said the gifts he gave her were pre-ordered before they split up.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said; “The victim and defendant were ex partners from 2021 until September 21 2024. She told him it was over and messaged him to say she no longer wanted any contact. But he continued to contact her on his mobile and on a private number.”

She said Rumbold had also sent gifts and flowers and he went to her work place.

“Early in October she was sent some chocolates and flowers and later two boxes of blue flowers arrived and he went to her home address the week after their split up with his children and chocolates and flowers.”

Ms Connors said on September 24 he went to her place of work, on October 12 he threatened to damage her car and texted her mother and on October 8, she received a message from a woman to say he was on her estate.

Magistrates ordered all options pre-sentence reports and adjourned the case for sentencing until July 15.

Rumbold remains on unconditional bail until that date.