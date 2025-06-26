Pubs across Shropshire, Staffordshire and West Midlands named amongst best in country at prestigious awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Acton At Morville near Bridgnorth, the Fitzherbert Arms in Swynnerton near Stone and Albert's Schloss in Birmingham were all named as the best pubs in their respective counties at the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The pubs were among 255 pubs from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that were shortlisted for the National Pub & Bar Awards, which were held at Big Penny Social in London on Tuesday (June 24).

The annual event highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

The Fitzherbert Arms was named the best pub in Staffordshire. Photo: Dave Hall

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners were announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area.

The Acton At Morville was named the county winner for Shropshire, the Fitzherbert Arms took the top prize for Staffordshire and the West Midlands county prize went to Albert's Schloss in Birmingham.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: “The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple, we want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

Albert's Schloss in Birmingham was named the best in the West Midlands

“It has never been harder in hospitality.

"Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers and hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

The Acton at Morville in Bridgnorth was named as the best pub in Shropshire at the awards

The Bull in Charlbury in Oxfordshire was named the UK’s best pub for 2025, while Camerons won Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year was won by London’s Inception Group for its bar brand Mr Fogg’s and The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, presented by the event’s headline sponsor, was awarded to The Tollemache Arms in Northamptonshire.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 were sponsored by Tyrrells, Booker, Cawston Press, ICRTouch, Randall Parker Food Group, Sky Business and Strongbow.