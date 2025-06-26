Prolific Telford shoplifter gets five-year ban from Co-op, B&M, Tesco Express and Smyths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matthew Howe, of no fixed abode, was made subject of the order at Telford Magistrates Court on June 18.

It means the 37-year-old is banned from entering the Co-op in Grange Avenue, Stirchley; Tesco Express in Dawley and B&M in Telford town centre.

Howe is also banned from entering the Smyths toy store at the Bridge Retail Park.

Telford Magistrates Court. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The CBO also means that Howe cannot refuse to leave any retail premise or an area when reasonably requested to do so by a member of uniformed staff.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and can be exercised when a person's behaviour has been found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Anyone who sees Howe in breach of his CBO or committing an offence should report it to police immediately.