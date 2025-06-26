Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application by Gastronomy Foods UK limited for the site near to Lime Kiln Cottage, Rhallt Lane, Buttington, Welshpool, was lodged with Powys County Council back in April.

Gastronomy Foods wanted to be able to place 17 signs including the white KFC letters and Colonel & Bucket on the building.

The firm also wanted to place 14 further signs around the site that include traffic direction signs and “large order” bay signs.

Construction work at the site which also include a drive through Starbucks coffee shop has now started.

The application ran into problems when the Welsh Government as the Highways Authority for the A483 trunk road issued a direction not to grant planning permission as the: “applicant has provided insufficient information to determine the application.”

Jason Ingram on behalf of the Welsh Government’s department for Economy and Infrastructure advises the applicant is to provide a relevant risk assessment.

This would be “in accordance” with CD 377 within the design manual for roads and bridges to determine whether there is a need for an appropriate form of vehicle restraint system (VRS) to be provided.”

Planning officer Natalie Hinds explained that this application is a resubmission of a previous proposal which had been subject to a Welsh Government highways holding direction when it was withdrawn by the developer.

Ms Hinds said: “The Welsh Government Highway Authority were consulted on the application and issued a holding direction, requiring an appropriate risk assessment to be undertaken to determine whether there is a need for a Vehicle Restraint System to be provided.

“Following this, an opportunity was given to provide the information and minor details in the plans were amended but a risk assessment was not submitted. Welsh Government were consulted on the altered plans and have maintained their holding direction.

“As such, the proposal has not been determined to be acceptable, and consent cannot be granted at this time. The application will be refused due to insufficient highways information.

Similar plans for signs to advertise the Starbucks drive through coffee shop are currently being processed by planning officers.

In February 2023 plans for a drive-through Starbucks coffee shop and Greggs bakery development as well as a 40 bedroom hotel which could create up to 60 jobns was given the thumbs up by county planners.

It was revealed earlier this year that KFC were coming to the site after Greggs pulled out, interest from Burger King was expressed but not progressed.

Locally Welshpool town council and residents have objected to the plans since they due to concerns about congestion, litter and that passing trade would be lost to town centre businesses.

Welshpool Hotel development site - from Google Streetview

Welshpool Hotel Development Site - from UK Grid Reference Finder