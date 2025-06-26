New injectable weight-loss treatment for obesity now available at GPs - here's the eligibility criteria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to NICE’s calculations, around 3.4 million patients across England could potentially benefit from Tirzepatide, also known as Mounjaro.

However, the NHS does not currently have the services or resources to manage this number of people, so in order to prioritise this treatment for those with the greatest health need, only those who meet strict criteria will be eligible to receive it initially, in line with national guidance.

To avoid overwhelming practices with enquiries about Tirzepatide, patients are asked not to contact their GP practice directly regarding this treatment unless invited.

Eligible patients will be contacted directly to discuss the treatment.

Mounjaro. Photo: Alamy/PA

The first group of eligible patients must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or above (adjusted for ethnicity) and at least four of the following health conditions:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Abnormal blood fats

Healthcare professionals will identify suitable patients and refer to a local GP-led service to begin discussions about whether the medication is the most appropriate route forward.

People who meet the criteria will be able to explore with their healthcare professional whether this is the right treatment for them.

Any prescription must be accompanied by wraparound care, including support for dietary changes and increasing physical activity to maximise its effectiveness.

Dr Jess Harvey, co-chair of the GP board at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said: “This development underlines our commitment to improving outcomes for people most affected by obesity.

“We are working closely with primary care colleagues to ensure that people who meet the criteria for Tirzepatide are identified and contacted directly.

“We kindly ask people not to contact their GP about this treatment and wait to be contacted if eligible. Tirzepatide is a promising tool, but it sits within a broader package of support designed to help people live healthier lives.”

In addition to Tirzepatide, other free NHS services include:

NHS Digital Weight Management Programme – for people with high blood pressure or diabetes and a BMI over 30 (or 27.5 for some ethnic groups)

NHS Type 2 Diabetes Path to Remission Programme – for individuals diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the last 6 years who are overweight

NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme – for people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Weight management services are commissioned locally by Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), so availability may vary.