HMS Victory fire bucket turns up at Kington charity antiques valuation event

The fire bucket, owned by a Kington couple, was valued at between £800 and £1,200 by Alexander Clement, senior auctioneer at Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury.

The silver tea service, hallmarked Edinburgh 1887 and in its original wooden case, was valued at £700 to £900 by Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, and will be sold in the company’s next silver, jewellery and watches auction in September.

Also discovered at the event were three Martin Brothers miniature vases each valued at £200 to £300 and a collection of Victorian jewellery valued at around £2,000

A fee of £2 was charged for each item valued and £100 raised by the event will go Open Arms Kington CIC, a social enterprise established to enliven and regenerate the rural border town.

People who were unable to attend the event, but wishing to have antiques, silver, jewellery, watches, paintings, ceramics, coins, books, militaria or collections valued, are asked to contact Halls Fine Art on Tel: 01743 450700 or visit https://fineart.hallsgb.com/ for more information.

“It was another interesting and enjoyable event in Kington where we are always made to feel welcome,” said Maryanne. “We saw some valuable and fascinating items and visited a local house after the event to evaluate the contents for the owner.”

Kim Greig, from the charity, thanked Maryanne and Alexander for their continued support and said everyone who had attended to have items valued had enjoyed the experience.

“It’s fascinating listening to what Maryanne and Alexander have to say about the various things they value, and again there were a few surprises. We are very grateful for their time and expertise and would like to thank all the people who came to support the event.”

Open Arms Kington CIC bought The Oxford Arms, a Grade II listed former coaching inn, in 2023 and is transforming it into a vibrant community hub and pub, where good things happen every day.

While the Grade II-listed building is being restored, a rear Courtyard and ancient Barn are being used for pop-up events to unite people of all ages through food, art, music and other events.

Last November, Open Arms Kington received a development grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to renovate the building and put the project on a more secure footing.

The aim is to make The Oxford Arms a community-owned hub, pub and venue, supported by a B&B and hospitality business which will open when renovations are complete. All profits will be directed back into community projects and development.

Essential renovation work must be undertaken before the building can safely be reopened. To learn more about the charity, visit www.openarmskington.co.uk or follow on Facebook or Instagram @openarmskington.

The Victorian Scottish silver tea service tea service, valued at up to £900, discovered at the valuation day