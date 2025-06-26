Four adorable cats 'desperately waiting' for their new 'purrfect' home in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nigel, Remy, Waffle and Bagel are each patiently awaiting for a new home to call their own.

The cats are RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre's "longest stays", meaning they have waited the longest of all animals currently in care at the Dorrington-based centre near Shrewsbury.

Each of the cats were rescued from poor conditions and are available for adoption.

Kennel/Cattery Supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said: "We currently have eight cats who are looking for a family to call their own.

"However, Nigel, Remy, Waffle and Bagel have been waiting the longest. They all deserve a happy home especially as they all were rescued from awful conditions."

Nigel

Ginger and white cat Nigel is around one-year-old. Picture: RSPCA Gonsal Farm

Ginger and white cat Nigel is around one-year-old and was initially very nervous when he arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre.

He has been waiting for 47 days for a home.

"He has really come on leaps and bounds and now really enjoys making human friends," said Alice.

"He is now having to learn how to behave around people and how to communicate properly with them. I call it his 'manner learning phase'.

"We can wait to find him his forever home - it really can’t quite come soon enough as you can tell he is becoming quite bored in the cattery as he just wants to be out exploring and playing!"

Remy

Remy has been waiting for a home for 41 days. Picture: RSPCA Gonsal Farm

The black and white cat is also a young boy and enjoys playing with staff and volunteers at the centre.

Remy has been waiting for a home for 41 days.

Alice said: "Although playful - he is not comfortable with physical contact at the moment - so this will be something his new family will have to work on with him as they take time to bond with him.

"Remy would benefit from an experienced owner who is happy to be patient while they earn his trust. Once they have it though he will be an absolute joy."

Waffle

Waffle is a playful girl who enjoys a fuss. Picture: RSPCA Gonsal Farm

Waffle is another youngster and playful girl who is said to enjoy a fuss.

RSPCA Gonsal Farm said Waffle has shown positive behaviour around her feline neighbours, and therefore it is felt that she could be rehomed with someone who has an existing cat.

Waffle has been waiting for a home for 48 days, and those working at the animal rescue centre are surprised.

"She is absolutely gorgeous," Alice said. "All she needs is a new home with plenty of play and affection. We just don’t know why she has not been snapped up yet."

Bagle

Bagle has been looking for a home for 41 days. Picture: RSPCA Gonsal Farm

The adorable three-year-old Tortoiseshell was initially reserved. However, the adoption fell through and Bagle has received "absolutely no" interest since.

In total, she has been looking for a home for 41 days.

"We can’t figure out how Bagle is now one of our longest stays - but we hope it won’t be this way for long," added Alice.

"She can be initially a little wary but she has really come out of her shell in our care and warms up, especially with the help of a treat or two!

"A new owner would need some patience to continue to help build Bagel's confidence in a home. But we are sure, in a loving quiet home, Bagel will be such a rewarding and loving addition to the family."

For further information aboutanimals at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre, visit their Find A Pet website.