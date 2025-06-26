Firefighters called after grass fire spreads to electricity pole near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened near the Espley roundabout on the A53 at Hodnet, near Market Drayton, this afternoon (June 26).

National Grid engineers were also in attendance, but the electricity network’s power cut map was showing no outages in the area as of 3.15pm today.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 12.29pm on Thursday, June 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire.

“This incident involved approximately 15 square metres of grass and undergrowth alight, which had spread to an electricity pole.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and a knapsack sprayer to extinguish the fire.”

One fire engine from Prees was sent to the scene.