A small Powys village will hold its carnival on Saturday, June 28

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Newbridge on Wye Carnival Day will be on Saturday, June 28.

Carnival day itself will feature fun for all the family.

The 2025 carnival king is Fraser Jones, carnival queen is Beth Nixon Hall and the attendants are George Prothero and Aria Samuel

All crafts and floats to be on the village green at 12 noon with judging to commence at 12.30pm on carnival day. The procession will start at 1.30pm and the craft judging will be held at 3pm.

There will be lots of fun races to commence around 3.30pm with running races, bean bag race, three legged race, egg and spoon race etc

A nail race and bale toss will commence around 5pm for 16 year-olds and over in teams of five

There will also be lots of fun rides and stalls.

There will be trophies for the top three floats and fancy dress categories for all ages from under 5’s to over 16’s, best group, best pair and best pushchair, bike or wheelchair

After the carnival there will be live entertainment with Lucky Pierre at the New Inn in Newbridge on Wye