17-year-old girl due to appear in court after being charged with four counts of criminal damage in Whitchurch
A 17-year-old girl has been charged with four counts of criminal damage.
By Geha Pandey
Published
The charges relate to two incidents in Whitchurch earlier this month.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
She has been released on bail and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 23.