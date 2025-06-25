Three-bedroom home with 'strong potential' in Shropshire border village to be auctioned with low guide price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The property on Old Chirk Road in Gobowen is said to require "comprehensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout".

But Halls estate agents said this makes the home ideal for investors, developers or those looking for a self-build opportunity.

The semi-detached property is said to require a 'comprehensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout'. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

The three-bedroom home will be sold at public auction on Friday, July 25, and has a low guide price of just £60,000.

The property is described as an "exciting renovation opportunity". The listing adds that the home boasts a "prime" village location and a generous plot.

The three-bedroom semi-detached home in Gobowen is in need of renovation. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

Outside, the house also features two detached garages, a "good-sized" rear garden and a timber summer house.

The listing says: "Halls are pleased to offer to the market Delamere, Old Chirk Road, that presents a rare and exciting opportunity for buyers seeking a renovation project with strong potential.

Inside the three-bedroom home in Gobowen that will be auctioned on July 25. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

Inside the three-bedroom home in Gobowen that will be auctioned on July 25. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

"Offered to the market by public auction, this semi-detached property is of non-standard construction and requires comprehensive modernisation and refurbishment throughout, making it ideal for investors, developers, or those looking for a rewarding self-build opportunity (subject to any necessary consents).

"Occupying a generous plot in a desirable part of Gobowen, the property enjoys a good-sized rear garden, two detached garages, and a timber summer house, offering valuable outside space and storage."

The property boasts a summer house and two detached garages. Picture: Halls/Rightmove

The property will be sold at a public auction at Halls Holdings House in Battlefield, Shrewsbury on July 25 at 3pm.

Further information about the property and auction can be found on Rightmove.