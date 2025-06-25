Help shape policing this summer by volunteering with Dyfed Powys Police Force

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A vital way we achieve this is through our dedicated team of volunteers.

This summer, I’m encouraging more people to get involved and make a real difference by signing up to one of our volunteer schemes.

Volunteers play an essential role in helping to ensure transparency, fairness, and high standards in the criminal justice system.

Whether through visiting police custody suites, supporting independent scrutiny panels, or helping to raise the voices of young people, our volunteers help shape the future of policing locally.

Becoming a volunteer is also a brilliant way to develop new skills, gain experience, and enhance your CV, especially if you're looking to pursue a career in policing, criminal justice, or public service.

We welcome people from all walks of life who share a passion for making our communities safer and more inclusive.

We’ve made it easier than ever to get involved. You can visit the website to find out more about the different opportunities available.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve also been out and about visiting police stations and departments as part of our ongoing recruitment process for a new Chief Constable.

As part of this process, we’ve been engaging directly with staff, volunteers, and partners to hear their views on the qualities and priorities they’d like to see in the future leader of Dyfed-Powys Police.

These conversations are incredibly important as they help ensure that the decisions made at the very top reflect the values and expectations of those working on the front line and in our communities.

If you want to be part of that wider conversation and contribute to positive change in policing, volunteering is a great place to start.

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn

