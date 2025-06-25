Police warning after reports of Bridgnorth children setting fire to batteries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bridgnorth Police raised the issue after the town's fire service were called to an incident behind a garage on Tasley Close on Sunday evening.

Posting on social media police urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of starting fires.

They said: "We've received reports of young people setting fire to batteries near garages at the rear of Tasley Close, Bridgnorth – this incident required attendance from the fire service.

"What may seem like a bit of fun can have serious consequences.

"Setting fires is arson – a criminal offence that could lead to a criminal record, or worse, cause significant damage and risk to life.

"If these garages are connected to other homes or buildings, the danger increases significantly.

"We’re asking parents and carers to speak with their children about the risks and consequences of this behaviour. Let’s work together to keep our communities safe."