Police ask residents to check CCTV after stolen car is dumped in Bridgnorth

The red Nissan Juke was left on Riverside in Bridgnorth.

A post from Bridgnorth Police on social media said: "Today (June 25) officers have acted upon concerns of a red Nissan Juke which appeared to be out of place on Riverside, Bridgnorth.

The car seized by Bridgnorth Police

"On further investigation, the vehicle was reported as stolen the previous day (June 24) from out of the force area.

"The vehicle has now been recovered where a forensic examination will be conducted.

"If you happen to have CCTV within the area of Riverside, could you please review it between the time of 5.45am and 7.30am on June 24. and pass any information onto Bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk."