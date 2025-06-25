Man charged over supply of class A drugs in Telford
A man has been charged with a number of offences relating to drugs supply in Telford following an incident on Monday.
West Mercia Police said that Qasim Tufail, of Regent Street in Wellington, was charged with a number of offences.
They include five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and crack cocaine), two counts being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis), one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), one count of being in possession of criminal property, one count of being in possession of an offensive weapon, one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and one count of failing to stop.
The force said the 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, June 25.