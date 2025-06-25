Man charged over supply of class A drugs in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police said that Qasim Tufail, of Regent Street in Wellington, was charged with a number of offences.

They include five counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and crack cocaine), two counts being concerned in the supply of class B drugs (cannabis), one count of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (cannabis), one count of being in possession of criminal property, one count of being in possession of an offensive weapon, one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, and one count of failing to stop.

The force said the 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today - Wednesday, June 25.