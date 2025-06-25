Man charged after police uncover £492,000 cannabis farm in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Phu Duong Tu, of Salisbury Road in Market Drayton, has been charged with production of cannabis and using electricity without authority after a raid in the town yesterday (Tuesday, June 24).

A cannabis farm with an estimated value of almost £500,000 was discovered at a raid in Market Drayton. Picture: West Mercia Police

The 51-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Wednesday).

West Mercia Police officers from Market Drayton's Safer Neighbourhood Team swarmed an address on Salisbury Road on Tuesday morning.

Police discovered 492 mature cannabis plants across three rooms, as well as the loft, with a total estimated street value of £492,000.

Officers said the property's electricity supply had also been tampered with.