Man, 25, appears in court after £100,000 cannabis farm bust in Telford

Aivaras Stankevicius, aged 25 and of no fixed abode, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, June 25).

It comes after police officers from Telford’s Proactive CID team swarmed an address in the Sutton Hill area of Telford yesterday morning.

A cannabis grow estimated to be worth £100,000 was discovered in Telford on Tuesday. Picture: West Mercia Police.

They discovered 129 cannabis plants spread across three rooms at the property - estimated to be worth £100,000.

The raid was one of two drugs busts carried out in Shropshire on Tuesday - a cannabis farm estimated to be worth almost half a million pounds was also discovered in Market Drayton.

Both raids came as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, in which the force is highlighting some of the work local officers do in keeping communities safe.

West Mercia Police has 82 Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNTs) covering each county of Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Stankevicius made no plea to a charge of producing cannabis. The case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 23 and Stankevicius was remanded in custody.

