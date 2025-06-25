The colour and music of carnival day will fill Llanwrtyd Wells on Saturday, June 28

Fancy dress procession and floats in a grand procession will leave Llanwrtyd centre at 1.30pm. Everyone will follow Small Town Samba to The Dolwen Field where judging will take place.

On the field there will be inflatables for adults and children, a bar, a barbecue, ice cream, games, stalls, archery and demonstrations.

Skip the queue and purchase your wrist bands before carnival day... £5 gets you unlimited access to all the inflatables available on carnival day (under 2s go free).

Brand new for 2025 and kindly sponsored by Jamie's School of Motoring, for the competitive of you out there, have you got what it takes to be crowned Mr / Ms Carnival 2025?

It is a challenge based series of events to be held on the field throughout the afternoon of Carnival.

In the build up to carnival day, there has been a series of events.

On Wednesday, June 25 the festival celebrations started with a quiz night at 8pm at the Stonecroft Inn.

On Thursday there was a car treasure hunt kindly sponsored by The Epynt Motor Club while on Friday, June 27 there is a children’s disco at the Pavilion.

Finally, to end the week the Beer Race around town returns. It is not for the faint-hearted,but everyone will be wondering who will be crowned the 2025 champions?!