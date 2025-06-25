Powys County Council Leader launches ‘Time to Talk’ – a new way to connect with residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Starting on Wednesday, July 23 during Royal Welsh Show week, Councillor Jake Berriman will host his ‘Time to Talk’ – a monthly online session where residents can book a one-on-one appointment to ask questions, raise concerns, or share ideas in a relaxed and informal setting.

After July’s inaugural session, future sessions will take place on the third Wednesday of every month via Microsoft Team and will last two hours in total, with 12 appointments available to residents. Appointments will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

Each resident will have up to eight minutes to speak directly with the Leader.

“This is about listening, learning, and leading together,” said Cllr Berriman.

“I want to hear directly from the people of Powys – what’s working, what’s not, and how we can improve.”

Residents who wish to take part must book in advance by emailing leader@powys.gov.uk by 5pm on Wednesday, July 16.

Residents are welcome to include their question or topic in advance, but this is not required – questions can also be raised on the day. A written response will be provided afterwards if needed.