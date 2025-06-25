Large commercial site near Shrewsbury on the market for £1.495m as long-standing business is set to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thorne Works at Dorrington, a village six miles south of Shrewsbury, offers a range of workshop, storage and office accommodation on a prominent site of nearly two acres fronting the busy A49.

The property is available to either purchase with a guide price of £1.495 million or to let for an annual rent of £90,000. The current rateable value is £32,000 with rates payable of £15,968.

Thorne Works at Dorrington, near Shrewsbury

Thorne Works has been the home of Bulkrite, a commercial vehicle body manufacturer and repairer for around 40 years. The company is closing at the end of this month.

The commercial property is situated on the northern edge of Dorrington, just off the A49, the main arterial route connecting Shrewsbury to Ludlow and Hereford with links to the A5, M54 and UK motorway network.

The immediate surroundings are predominantly agricultural and residential.

“This is a key opportunity to buy or rent a commercial headquarters on a versatile site in a popular village near Shrewsbury which has great connections to the UK motorway network,” said Simon Cullup-Smith, from the Halls Commercial agency team, which is handling the property.

Thorne Works at Dorrington, near Shrewsbury

“This multi-use property offers huge potential to investors seeking returns through lease opportunities or owner-occupiers looking to consolidate or expand operations.”

Extending to around 1.962 acres, the property comprises a 20,639 sq ft main building with 609 sq ft mezzanine stores and an 872 sq ft office building and yard with parking space.

The main building comprises a series of three interlinked workshop bays and ancillary areas. The original sections date from the 1950s with later extensions added in the 1980s.

Constructed with a steel frame, the main structure is clad in a combination of brickwork, blockwork and corrugated cement fibre sheeting under a roof of similar material with translucent roof lights.

Eaves heights vary between approximately 5.5 metres and eight metres and the bays have multiple up-and-over doors, ranging in width from 4.89 to six metres.

There is a detached, prefabricated office building clad in brick with double-glazed windows and a tiled roof. Externally, the fenced site has a secure, concrete and tarmacadam yard with car parking.

“The premises are suitable for a wide range of commercial uses, making it an ideal opportunity for occupiers or investors seeking a strategic location,” added Mr Cullup-Smith. “An inspection is strongly recommended to appreciate the scope and potential of this site.”

Viewing is by appointment with Halls Commercial on 01743 450700.