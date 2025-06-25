Firefighters called to roundabout near north Shropshire town after car fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Tern Hill Roundabout at around 8.44am today (June 25).

One fire appliance was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said there was a fire within the engine compartment of a vehicle, due to a mechanical fault.

The fire was out upon the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to make the vehicle and scene safe.

Crews were finished at the scene shortly after 9am.