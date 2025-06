Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze on Brades Road just before 7.15pm on Tuesday (June 24).

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Prees.

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze involving a car in Prees. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA

The incident involved a saloon vehicle on fire.

The 'stop message', indicating the blaze was under control, was received just before 7.30pm.