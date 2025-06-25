Compliance with new lower speed limit outside Market Drayton secondary school is 'almost non-existent'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In April a 20mph speed limit was introduced along Stafford Street and Grove Gardens as part of a programme to "improve road safety" outside The Grove School and Sixth Form.

It came after a public consultation by Shropshire Council in January. School bosses, residents and civic leaders also threw their weight behind the scheme.

However, at a Police Partnership Panel Meeting between civic leaders and local police on Tuesday, June 10, concerns were rasied that motorists are not abiding by the new speed limit.