Compliance with new lower speed limit outside Market Drayton secondary school is 'almost non-existent'
Concerns have been raised about a "lack of compliance" with a new speed limit outside Market Drayton's secondary school that was introduced to improve safety for children.
In April a 20mph speed limit was introduced along Stafford Street and Grove Gardens as part of a programme to "improve road safety" outside The Grove School and Sixth Form.
It came after a public consultation by Shropshire Council in January. School bosses, residents and civic leaders also threw their weight behind the scheme.
However, at a Police Partnership Panel Meeting between civic leaders and local police on Tuesday, June 10, concerns were rasied that motorists are not abiding by the new speed limit.