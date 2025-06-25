Care and coffee - Shrewsbury MP sings praises of cafe that offers friendship and a listening ear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The In Good Hands café in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, which is part of a volunteer charity called We Are Listening, has prompted praise from the town’s MP Julia Buckley for its efforts to reduce loneliness and social isolation in the area.

“This is a brilliant community café,” Mrs Buckley said.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, centre, at In Good Hands, Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: MP Julia Buckley

“The charity that runs it offers befriending services and support for people living on their own who might be looking for community and social interaction.

“So alongside the coffee and the food, it offers friendship and a listening ear – which is fantastic.

“The charity providing the social prescribing is called We Are Listening and they also organise a monthly breakfast in the community.”

The venue is also a creative hub that offers workshops, photography, art, events and live music.

Mrs Buckley added: “You’ll find the café just off the Frankwell roundabout, and with food, drinks, live music and a really friendly atmosphere, it was a fun way to spend some time. I would thoroughly recommend popping in next time you’re passing.”