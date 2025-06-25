Bus fares for council-run services in Telford to remain capped at £2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Government recently announced an extension of the national £3 bus fare cap until March 2027. However, Telford & Wrekin Council has decided to keep its council-run bus fares at just £2 for adults and £1 for children.

While the £3 cap applies to most operators, the authority's own Travel Telford services - routes 99 to 105 - will remain capped at the lower price.

Since their launch more than two years ago, the council says these services have completed almost 600,000 passenger trips.

Lee Carter, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council also recently introduced its Travel Telford On-Demand services. Operating from Monday to Friday, between 8am and 5.30pm, the on-demand service allows residents in areas such as Ironbridge and Madeley to book shared rides in real time.

Fares for these services also also aligned to the council's rates.

Cabinet Member for the Economy & Transport at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Ollie Vickers hopes the £2 fare cap will provide a range of benefits for residents.

Councillor Ollie Vickers Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for The Economy in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

He said: "With the Government maintaining the national cap at £3, we’re proud to be able to offer a more affordable alternative for our residents.

"We will continue to maintain £2 fares on our council-run services and improve access through an on-demand service - ensuring communities stay connected.

"Whether it’s getting to school, work, or the hospital, keeping our bus fares low makes a real difference to people’s lives. And with Travel Telford On-Demand now in place, we’re providing even more choice and flexibility for everyday journeys."

The council added that discounted travel passes for day, week, month and annual travel are also available to residents in the borough.

Concessionary fares are accepted on all of the council's bus services after 9.30am.