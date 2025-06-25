A book launch event for ‘The Summer Puppy’, a children’s book by Jackie Morris and Cathy Fisher will take place at a gallery near Kington

‘The Summer Puppy’, a children’s book by Jackie Morris and Cathy Fisher will be launched at a gallery near Kington

Go along to the Old Chapel Gallery at Pembridge on Saturday June 28 from 2pm until 5pm with drinks.

There will be an opportunity to meet the author and artist at this event and view original paintings featured in the book. You can have your copy signed too!

‘The Summer Puppy’ is inspired by Jackie’s memories of her daughter Hannah’s much-loved dog, Rosie.

‘Born at the very start of the summer, so small she could rest easy in the cupped hand of a child’…..From a little furry bundle, Rosie the puppy grows, learns, and explores her world - rose petals, spiders and butterflies in the garden, the jungle of long summer grass, the fields where a fox calls, the beach where she chases waves and digs deep in the sand.

Warmly and lovingly, Rosie’s first summer is created in Jackie Morris’s poetic

words and Cathy Fisher’s unforgettable images. Rich in the sense of discovery, rich too in the love between puppy and child, here is a timeless country idyll for all ages.

Renowned artist and author Jackie Morris was told as a child that she couldn’t be an artist, but despite this information being drilled into her by teachers she decided to throw caution to the wind and learn to paint.

She has illustrated many books, and written some. ‘The Lost Words’, co-authored with Robert Macfarlane, won the Kate Greenaway Medal in 2019. She now lives in a small house by the sea in Wales, painting and writing and dreaming and proving her teachers wrong.

Cathy Fisher is an artist, illustrator and picture book maker renowned for her sensitive and delicate depictions of childhood, animals and the natural world.

She works in watercolours and mixed media, detailing a rich narrative on every page. Her gentle and playful observations of everyday life, and her perceptive studies of its highs and lows, are an enduring source of joy for children and adults worldwide. She now lives in Pembrokeshire as far west as you can go without falling into the sea. Here she draws inspiration from the stories and nature of this ancient land.

The gallery will also be introducing a new collection of Rachel Bailey’s silver jewellery. Her work explores her love of wild creatures, our native animals and birds.

The semi-precious stones she uses are an integral part of her inspiration as they suggest the magical landscapes they inhabit. Each piece is individually made and therefore unique, hallmarked in Sheffield.

The gallery is open from Wednesday to Friday from 11am until 4.30pm, Saturday from 11am until 5pm and Sundays 12 to 4pm. Mondays and Tuesdays by prior appointment.

If you can’t make it to the gallery ‘The Summer Puppy’ is available to buy from the gallery’s website along with some of the original watercolours featured in the book.

For more information phone 01544 388 842 or email oldchapelgallery@googlemail.com or visit our web site www.oldchapelgallery.co.uk