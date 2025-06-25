Find out what happened when a group of women from Illinois dropped in on Howey Women's Institute meeting

The monthly meeting of Howey Women's Institute, welcomed a group from Illinois

Women in Leadership (IWIL) a group of 10 professional female leaders, working in and around the capital Springfield, who were exploring mid Wales.

The visitors experienced a full WI business, meeting including singing Jerusalem, afterwards enjoying a Welsh themed supper of, leek soup, a Welsh cheese and ham board, Welsh cakes and Bara Brith.

Organisers said it was an excellent evening. The game of “we say -you say” might have highlighted the divergence occurring in the common language but there was so much in common, between the two groups, that there was no need for any ice breakers.

The noise of happy exchange took around three minutes to establish.

Both groups have the ethos of women supporting each other in friendship and fun, encouraging leadership, campaigning and networking, challenging themselves to make things better at a personal, local community and National level.

Afterwards the evening was rated as one of the best experiences of their trip to mid Wales because of the genuine hospitality and welcome

“I cannot fully express my gratitude to your whole circle of friends and your community together for such a warm welcome and truly genuine experience,” a group spokeswoman said.

Many thanks to all in Howey WI who helped host and special thanks to the American ladies for such an enjoyable evening