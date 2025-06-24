Wetherspoons pubs to sell 15 ciders for £2.99 during a summer festival in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire - here's when and where you can try the drinks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A range of up to 15 ciders, including traditional apple ciders, perries and flavoured ciders, will be available at Wetherspoon pubs across the region during the 10-day craft cider festival, which runs from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6 inclusive.

All Wetherspoons pubs in the region will be taking part, including the Moon Under Water in Wolverhampton, The Clifton in Sedgley, The Full Moon in Dudley, The Cross Inn in Kingswinford, The Abraham Darby at Merry Hill, The Linford Arms in Cannock, The William Shenstone in Halesowen, The Jewel of the Severn in Bridgnorth, The Plaza in Rugeley and The Thomas Botfield in Telford.

The ciders include Barbourne Rhoobarb & Custard, Broadoak Moonshine Rum & Raisin, Gwynt y Ddraig Fiery Fox, Hunts Barn Screecher, Mr Whitehead’s Midnight Special, Pulp Peach Mojito and Snails Bank Toffee Apple and are all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Ciders will cost £2.99 a pint, which is a lower price than the normal guest cider pricing.

A range of fine ciders from across the country are set to be on offer at the festival

A spokesman for Wetherspoons said: “The festival is a great celebration of craft cider.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ciders over a 10-day period.

“All of the ciders will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Tasting notes on all of the ciders will be available in the pub magazine, with a digital version also available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ciders will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

Allergen information about all of the featured ciders can be found on the customer information screen, website and Wetherspoon app.