Watch: Telford police in dramatic car chase after suspected drug dealer

Telford & Wrekin Police have published footage of the pursuit, in which officers follow a red Mercedes.

The vehicle can be seen driving away from officers at speed - despite being on a housing estate and the police car's blue lights flashing and sirens sounding behind.

Police in pursuit of the vehicle

Officers can be seen following the car along George Lees Avenue in Priorslee, with the driver heading down a dead end, before performing a U-turn in a desperate attempt to escape.

Police said one 20-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences, with officers recovering a stab vest along with class A and B drugs, namely heroin and cannabis.