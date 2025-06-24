Stunning country manor with large grounds, views of the Long Mynd and indoor swimming pool is listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lower Botvyle Manor in All Stretton near Church Stretton was given Grade II listed certification by Historic England in 1974.

Estate agents Miller Evans say the property has been "well maintained and improved" with restored interior features including exposed walls and ceiling timbers, alongside inglenook fireplaces.

Lower Botvyle Manor near Church Stretton boasts grounds extending to approximately six acres. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

The beautiful countryside residence has hit the market for offers in the region of £950,000.

The property boasts expansive grounds extending to approximately six acres, including paddock land that is suitable for equestrian purposes or small livestock.

The property is situated in Shropshire's 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty' and boasts commanding views across to the Long Mynd. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

Outbuildings include a barn/workshop, a studio and office, and a heated indoor swimming pool.

The listing states: "Lower Botvyle Manor is a magnificent countryside retreat and was officially designated Grade II listed by Historic England in 1974. The property has been well maintained and improved with many restored interior features including exposed wall and ceiling timbers, inglenook fireplaces which enhance the spacious layout.

Lower Botvyle Manor has character throughout with exposed timber. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"Outside, the estate spans approximately six acres of mature landscape grounds with paddock land, a setting suitable for equestrian pursuits, or for small livestock. Included are a large three-bay barn/workshop, studio and office and heated indoor swimming pool. The property is situated in an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty'.

Lower Botvyle Manor has character throughout. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"Lower Botvyle Manor is a distinguished Grade II listed country house in the picturesque hamlet of Botvyle, which is located within All Stretton just north of Church Stretton. It is a property that features classic timber framing with infill panels showcasing its period character.

Lower Botvyle Manor has hit the market for offers in the region of £950,000. Picture: Miller Evans/Rightmove

"The property is nestled beneath Caer Caradoc with commanding views across to the Long Mynd, an area renowned for its outstanding natural beauty."

