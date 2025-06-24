Powys garden owners awarded for 35 years of fundraising events

The special sundial engraved with the Hamer family's names – Roy, Barbie, Kerry, Clare and Duncan

Three successive generations of the Hamer family of The Dingle, near Welshpool have opened the internationally acclaimed RHS partner gardens for the past 35 years for the National Garden Scheme.

To acknowledge this amazing support, Susan Paynton, Regional Chair Wales and the Marches presented a special sundial engraved with their names – Roy, Barbie, Kerry, Clare and Duncan.

They will open again for the National Garden Scheme the second weekend of October 11 and 12.

The garden visiting summer season is now in full swing with a smorgasbord of fabulous National Garden Scheme gardens just waiting to be explored.

From the romance of English roses and floriferous borders, to the cool shady glades of woodland spaces.

Two very different gardens are opening for the National Garden Scheme the last weekend in June, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29. Ash and Elm Horticulture, Cae Felyn, Old Hall, Llanidloes SY18 6PW, will be open from 11am to 3pm.

A diverse five-acre market garden, Ash and Elm grows flowers, vegetables, fruit, nuts and plants using agroecological techniques that nurture nature. Enjoy wandering through the extensive cut flower garden and by wildlife pools, or explore the one-acre orchard, home to a family of barn owls. Wheelchair access via grass paths, dogs welcome, produce for sale, refreshments. Admission £5, children free.

Just over the border, eight miles south-west of Oswestry, lies the Elizabethan mansion of Llangedwyn Hall (not open) and its historic Grade II listed gardens (SY10 9JW). Open on Sunday June 29 from 12pm until 4pm, this late 17th/early 18th grand formal terraced garden is on three levels in a fine position overlooking the beautiful Tanat Valley.

Set in four acres, the south facing garden retains some of its original ornamental features including two round formal ponds and a sunken rose garden, recently replanted with a thousand nepeta for ground cover. A large walled kitchen garden contains a range of espaliered fruit trees, soft fruit cage and cutting garden.

Unusual herbaceous planting with mature shrubs and climbers, small streamside water garden, newly planted arboretum and woodland walks. Home-made teas in aid of the village church will be available and plants will be for sale. Sorry, no dogs admitted.