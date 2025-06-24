Plans to demolish a Presteigne property which partially collapsed into the River Lugg in 2022, have been supported by the town council

An application for Conservation Area Consent for demolition in a conservation area has been submitted to Powys County Council for the Old Laundry on Broad Street, Presteigne

Applicant Louise Hickman for Natural Resources Wales has applied to have the entire residential property demolished including the rear extension. The house foundations would also be removed and backfilled during demolition.

Full demolition of the property is required as it is currently a dangerous structure with part of the gable end collapsed and facing into the river.

Demolition is also required to re-construct the flood wall which has partially collapsed. Sufficient working area is required for re-construction which cannot be completed with the house in-situ.

A Heritage Impact Assessment supports the application although the house is adjacent to the river Lugg , a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation and is also within the Presteigne Conservation Area.

The building is not listed, but is attached to a 15th Century Grade II listed dwelling (Tan House) and adjacent to a Grade II listed stone bridge (Lugg Bridge) built in the 17th century. The site also sits opposite another grade II listed dwelling (Bridge Inn).

But the demolition of the Old Laundry following its partial collapse in 2022 is deemed necessary due to the potential of further collapse in the renewal of the river wall.

The current derelict state of the property necessitates immediate action to prevent further structural damage and potential environmental harm.

The replacement of the building following demolition and reconstruction of the river wall provides an opportunity to add to the setting by providing a building that contributes to the historic context.

Since the collapse, temporary flood defences have been implemented, surrounding the property. As a result, the building remains exposed with little to no protection to the public

Presteigne and Norton Town Council considered the application at a recent meeting.

Town clerk Tracey Price said: “The Town Council supports this application and welcomes action at last to rectify this situation, particularly for the resident affected.”

Members agreed to support the demolition. Powys County Council will make the final decision.

