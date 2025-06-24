Shropshire Star
Radnorshire churches took centre stage at a Women's Institute meeting

June's meeting of Old Radnor Women’s Institute welcomed Sylvia Richards and her husband

By Karen Compton
St Stephen's Church in Old Radnor was one of the 62 Radnorshire Churches shown by Sylvia Richards at the WI meeting
St Andrew's Church in Presteigne
They showed slides of 62 Radnorshire churches.

Sylvia, a member of Rhayader Women’s Institute, said she loved taking photographs. 

In 2017, she decided to photograph all the churches in Radnorshire. 

Sylvia took pictures of the church while her husband took photos of the churchyard. It took many days out, with trips even across fields to find some churches.

Sylvia finished the evening with a photograph of an English Church where she and her husband were married.

The next meeting will be on ‘Foot and Leg Care for the Older Person’

