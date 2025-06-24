Radnorshire churches took centre stage at a Women's Institute meeting

St Andrew's Church in Presteigne

They showed slides of 62 Radnorshire churches.

Sylvia, a member of Rhayader Women’s Institute, said she loved taking photographs.

In 2017, she decided to photograph all the churches in Radnorshire.

Sylvia took pictures of the church while her husband took photos of the churchyard. It took many days out, with trips even across fields to find some churches.

Sylvia finished the evening with a photograph of an English Church where she and her husband were married.

The next meeting will be on ‘Foot and Leg Care for the Older Person’