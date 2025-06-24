Nine Powys organisations awarded funding to boost community wellbeing

The funded projects address a wide range of needs - from a weekly social lunch club in Brecon to early mental health interventions for 16 - 25-year-olds in Welshpool, and creative health and wellbeing sessions in Bleddfa. In Llanddewi a new drop-in hub will offer opportunities for residents to explore creative and movement-based practices.

The Social Value Coordination group, facilitated by Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), identified the priorities for the funding. The group includes representatives from all 13 Powys Locality Network areas, Powys County Council, Powys Teaching Health Board, and citizen, carer, mental health, and young people’s representatives.

PAVO CEO Clair Swales said: “The Social Value Forum Development Fund was extremely competitive this year, with almost £1.8 million requested and just £290,000 available.

“Each successful project stood out for its alignment with the Powys Health and Care Strategy

The objectives for the fund this year focused on travel for wellbeing, improving community wellbeing and connections, supporting vulnerable people, eating better and spending less, and helping children and young people thrive in rural communities.

Locality Network meetings - led by PAVO Community Connectors - were instrumental in identifying funding priorities, ensuring that local voices and insights shaped the decision-making process.

Clair Swales added: “These networks are essential in highlighting gaps in service provision so we know where funding can make the greatest impact.”

Since its launch in 2020, the fund has awarded over £1.2 million to 112 organisations across Powys.

Clair Swales concluded: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who contributes to the Locality Networks and Social Value Forum Coordination meetings. Their insights are invaluable.

“Thanks also to our cross-sector funding panel, made up of representatives from the third sector, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board, who carefully reviewed each application to ensure a fair and effective allocation of funds.

“I’m excited to see the positive difference these projects will make to people’s lives across Powys.”

1. Aberhafesp Community Association – Use It or Lose It: Exercise for All - A community exercise programme to help improve participants’ mobility and overall wellbeing.

2. Brecon Volunteer Bureau – Brecon Vaults Lunch Club - A weekly social lunch club at the community hub in Brecon, offering affordable, nutritious, home-cooked meals in a warm, welcoming environment. Includes targeted lunches for Men’s Shed members, Dial-a-Ride users, and a pay-what-you-can meal for the wider community, supported by volunteers.

3. Stiwdio-Dyfi – Sploj Machynlleth – Youth-Powered Community Building Development of a youth-led Empowerment and Inclusion Plan through regular, facilitated conversations. Young adults will express needs, explore ideas, and co-create the future of their shared space.

4. The Walsh Connection – Connect & Create - A drop-in hub in Llanddewi and surrounding areas offering creative and physical activities. While focused on older adults, the project encourages intergenerational participation in a safe, inclusive space.

5. Cultivate (Cwm Harry) Cyfyngedig – Egin Gwyrdd – Green Shoots: Children’s Club and Family Support - A weekly community wellbeing programme with 3–4 sessions per week in Newtown, including cookery, growing, creative play, life skills, and social wellbeing activities for children and families.

6. Rekindle – Extending Our Reach - Expanding mental health and wellbeing support for 16–25-year-olds into Welshpool. Focus on preventative and early intervention daytime services.

7. Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf – Creative Communities Weekly arts workshops in Llanfyllin for home-educated young people aged 10–16, alongside pop-up arts sessions in rural towns and villages.

8. Sidney Nolan Trust – Creative Sessions for Health and Wellbeing - Regular, friendly arts-for-health sessions at the Bleddfa Centre, supporting people with varied needs in this rural area of Powys.

9. Erwood Market Hall – Cantorion Erwyd / Erwood Singers – Singing for Health - A new singing group to support the health and wellbeing of elderly residents in Erwood and nearby villages.